Scots voice concerns over zonal power pricing as decision looms

Just one in four Scots support the introduction of zonal power pricing to the UK’s energy system, according to new polling commissioned by True North.

The survey, conducted by Survation in early May, found 41% of respondents opposed the move, with 34% undecided and only 25% in favour.

Zonal pricing would divide the UK’s energy market into regional zones, where prices are set based on local supply and demand.

Proponents argue this would reduce costly constraint payments—fees paid to wind farms when excess energy can’t be transmitted due to grid limitations—and lower bills in some areas.

However, critics warn that the model could undermine investment in renewables, particularly in Scotland’s offshore wind sector.

Keith Anderson, CEO of ScottishPower, said zonal pricing “increased the risk that the UK would ‘snatch defeat from the jaws of victory” in achieving its clean power ambitions.

In areas most affected, such as the Highlands and Islands and north east Scotland, support for zonal pricing was even lower—just 22% and 23%, respectively.

Allister Thomas, True North’s senior energy advisor, said: “The overwhelming message from Scottish renewable energy developers is that the introduction of zonal pricing risks projects being cancelled or put on hiatus.

“This polling is a clear signal to politicians that the Scottish public wants a system which protects that investment, as our oil and gas communities transition to renewable sources.”

The government is expected to make a final decision on the proposal within weeks.