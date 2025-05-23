World-first study to track real-world hydrogen emissions across global infrastructure

A major new research collaboration is tackling the hidden climate risks of hydrogen with a global field study measuring emissions across operational facilities in Europe and North America.

Launched by the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) with top academic and industry partners, the initiative is the first of its kind to quantify real-world hydrogen emissions across the supply chain—from production plants and pipelines to refuelling stations and vehicles.

“Hydrogen is key to the transition to a low-carbon society… this collaboration gives us the opportunity to further improve our knowledge on this critical challenge,” said Erwin Penfornis, Vice President Hydrogen Energy World Business Line, Air Liquide.

While hydrogen is widely seen as a pillar of net zero strategies, especially for hard-to-electrify sectors, the gas can indirectly contribute to warming if leaked into the atmosphere. Yet almost no real-world data currently exists.

“This study is unparalleled in its scope and approach,” said Professor Thomas Röckmann of Utrecht University. “By combining data gathered directly from operating facilities with expertise shared by operators, our aim is to contribute rigorous, scientific evidence to an environmental issue that remains insufficiently explored and understood.”

Using newly developed high-precision hydrogen sensors, the team will analyse emissions at sites owned by Air Liquide, Shell, Air Products and TotalEnergies. Data will be anonymised, peer-reviewed, and publicly shared.

Steven Hamburg, Chief Scientist at EDF, added: “Developing a robust, data-driven understanding of [hydrogen] emissions is essential to supporting informed decisions and guiding future investments in the sector.”

The study, funded by philanthropic contributions to EDF, will run through early 2026, supporting the development of policies that can ensure hydrogen delivers on its climate promise.