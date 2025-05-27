Drill Kier Drill!

US President Donald Trump has urged the UK to abandon wind energy and ramp up North Sea drilling, calling wind farms “costly and unsightly”.

Writing on Truth Social, President Trump said:

Our negotiated deal with the United Kingdom is working out well for all. I strongly recommend to them, however, that in order to get their Energy Costs down, they stop with the costly and unsightly windmills, and incentivize modernized drilling in the North Sea, where large amounts of oil lay waiting to be taken.”

He added: “A century of drilling left, with Aberdeen as the hub. The old fashioned tax system disincentivizes drilling, rather than the opposite. U.K.’s Energy Costs would go WAY DOWN, and fast!”

The comments come just weeks after the US and UK signed a fresh trade deal, including billions of dollars in expanded access for American exports.

Trump, now in his second term, has made fossil fuel development a priority.

Since returning to the White House, he’s moved quickly to scale back green policies introduced during the Biden administration and vowed to halt wind energy development.

Keir Starmer has taken the opposite approach, pledging to double onshore and quadruple offshore wind by 2030 and push Britain towards a net zero energy system.

The two leaders’ sharply different approaches to energy policy are now back in the spotlight, even as trade relations between the UK and US continue to deepen.