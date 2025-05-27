New modelling for sustainable offshore wind development

A new study led by the University of Aberdeen introduces a modelling method that could help better manage the environmental impact of offshore wind development.

The approach integrates dynamic ecosystem modelling with a comprehensive ecosystem services database – to forecast ecological and socio-economic consequences of changes in marine use, including fisheries displacement caused by offshore wind farms.

Researchers from the Plymouth Marine Laboratory also contributed to the study.

The methodology aims to aid marine spatial planners in reducing conflicts between existing and future uses of marine resources.

It also factors in Marine Net Gain—a conservation principle requiring human activity to result in a net positive impact on marine biodiversity—and aligns this with wider Natural Capital Accounting to measure broader environmental and economic outcomes.

Dr Neda Trifonova, lead author and researcher at the University of Aberdeen, said: “The rapid expansion of offshore wind farms is a key component of global decarbonisation efforts. However, in the race to achieve Net Zero, it is essential to ensure that we do not inadvertently create new environmental challenges.”

She added, “Our study presents a methodological roadmap designed to support sustainable and evidence-based marine management and offshore renewable energy policies.”

The study is published in BES Ecological Solutions and Evidence.