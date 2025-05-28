Energy sector has cleaned up its act on prepayment meters says Vyas

Energy UK’s chief executive Dhara Vyas has defended suppliers amid concerns over prepayment meter (PPM) installations, highlighting recent improvements in safeguards for customers.

Her comments come after Ofgem issued a series of massive fines to suppliers after prepayment meter customers were found to have been unfairly treated.

Ms Vyas said:

Suppliers have worked hard to co-operate with this comprehensive review and taken further action to put things right in the cases where a prepayment meter (PPM) shouldn’t have been installed – or where there was insufficient support for the customers concerned.

She pointed to a new Code of Practice agreed with Ofgem, which has strengthened protections and set clear rules before any meter installation.

The Code demands repeated attempts to contact customers and a site visit to ensure safety before installing PPMs.

Suppliers have been working closely with Ofgem, signing up to the Code before restarting involuntary PPM installations, and thoroughly testing new processes.

The Energy UK boss acknowledged that involuntary installations remain a last resort, used only after repeated attempts to resolve debt issues by other means have failed.

She said it is harmful for customers to fall deeper into arrears, adding that bad debt ultimately raises prices for all customers.

“Since the pause on installations, customer debt has risen to a record £4 billion and the industry remains keen to work with Ofgem on the proposed relief scheme to tackle this problem.



“As ever, if customers are struggling with debt, we would urge them to discuss it with their supplier so that they can see what help is on offer.” Dhara Vyas

The industry’s efforts reflect a commitment to better protect vulnerable customers while balancing the challenge of managing rising debts that affect the whole market.