Labour backlash over cuts to Warm Homes Plan

Nearly half of Labour voters say scrapping insulation funding would reduce trust in Starmer’s government
28/05/2025 2:11 PM
The Labour government could face a voter backlash if it scales back its £13.2 billion Warm Homes Plan, according to new polling by Opinium.

Nearly half (46%) of Labour voters say cutting funding to insulate homes would reduce their trust in the party, while 56% of former Labour supporters now considering other parties said the same.

The Warm Homes Plan was a central pledge during the general election, promising grants and low-interest loans to improve energy efficiency in homes through insulation, solar panels and low-carbon heating.

Reports suggest Chancellor Rachel Reeves is considering reducing funding in the upcoming Comprehensive Spending Review.

Health professionals are also raising concerns.

A letter from frontline clinicians, endorsed by several royal colleges, is being delivered to Health Secretary Wes Streeting urging full funding of the programme.

A Medact survey revealed that 75% of clinicians regularly treat patients made ill by poor housing, with nearly half discharging patients into homes that worsen their condition.

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, warned: “This polling clearly shows that it is now a case of heat or defeat for the Government.”

Almost half (48%) of Labour voters said the promise of warmer homes influenced their vote and 87% of all voters believe political parties should stick to manifesto pledges.

