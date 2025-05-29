Grosvenor Square gets ‘climate positive’ garden transformation

A multi-million-pound transformation of Grosvenor Square in Mayfair has begun. Turning London’s second-largest garden square, into a pioneering urban garden designed for climate resilience and biodiversity.

Grosvenor (the international property group), has committed the largest private investment in public green space in the West End for a generation.

The redesign is led by planning design expert Professor Nigel Dunnett and ecologist Gary Grant – and aims to blend natural beauty with environmental innovation.

Inspired by the garden’s original 1720s design, the square will reintroduce a central oval lawn, a surrounding woodland garden and wetlands.

More than 70,000 new plants, 80,000 bulbs and 44 trees – including 13 cherry blossoms gifted by Japan – will boost the site’s green coverage from 140 to 8,000 square metres.

The garden’s design will absorb 1.4 million litres of stormwater, helping to prevent flooding. A “limited dig” policy will protect tree roots, while decompacting the soil will support plant health.

More than 7,000 people contributed ideas to the project, with flowers like honeysuckle, bluebells and primroses selected through public vote.

A new education centre, kiosk and 300 new seating spaces will support learning and relaxation.

The project is scheduled for completion in summer 2026.