Our seas warmed by nearly half a degree in a year

UK sea temperatures rose by an average of 0.39°C in 2023 compared to 2022, with some regions experiencing spikes of more than 2°C.

The findings come from a new report from the University of Portsmouth and the GB Row Challenge.

The data was gathered during the 2023 GB Row Challenge by an all-female rowing team, who completed a 2,000-mile journey around Great Britain.

The crew collected environmental data throughout the trip, contributing to vital

Regions like the Celtic Sea, Irish Sea and northern North Sea were particularly affected by marine heatwaves.

Scientists warn that warming seas are linked to rising sea levels, habitat shifts and coastal erosion.

Laura Fantuzzi, PhD student at the University of Portsmouth, said: “Whilst two years of data is not enough to make long term predictions, this rapid warming is something we really need to pay attention to.”

The crew also collected environmental DNA (eDNA), underwater noise and microplastic samples.

A striking discovery was a Bakelite plastic fragment near Clacton-on-Sea—dating potentially to the 1930s—highlighting the enduring presence of plastic in marine ecosystems.

Professor Fay Couceiro from the University of Portsmouth said: “This possible century-old relic has persisted, highlighting how plastics can linger in ecosystems for generations.”

The eDNA analysis revealed the presence of critically endangered sandeels, a keystone species essential to seabirds like puffins and many commercial fish.