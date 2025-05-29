Planning barriers for heat pumps ditched

The government has scrapped a key planning restriction that required air source heat pumps to be at least one metre from a neighbour’s boundary—a move expected to open the door for more installations, particularly in England’s six million terraced homes.

The change, part of the government’s Warm Homes Plan, is designed to accelerate the shift from gas boilers to low-carbon heat, cut emissions and bring down household bills.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero says the plan will upgrade 300,000 homes with energy efficiency improvements and support heat pump uptake through planning reform and funding schemes like the Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

Until now, the one-metre rule had acted as a major stumbling block for households with limited outdoor space—particularly in dense urban areas.

With the rule lifted and new noise limits still in place to protect neighbours, households will find it easier to install air source units on walls, in alleys or near boundaries.

Ministers say modern heat pumps are much quieter and more compact, making previous planning constraints outdated.

Energy Minister Lord Callanan said: “We are slashing red tape to make it easier for families to make the switch and bring low-carbon heating to homes across the country.”

MCS, the standards body for certified low-carbon installers, welcomed the move, saying it will reduce unnecessary planning delays and increase the appeal of heat pumps for more households.

But consumer groups have warned that the cost barrier remains steep.

While planning changes help, the upfront price of heat pumps—typically £7,000 to £13,000—and the need for insulation or pipework upgrades in older homes still puts them out of reach for many.

Those in rental or leasehold properties are also unlikely to benefit unless landlords take action.

The government has also relaxed size limits on permitted installations, allowing more than one unit per home without planning approval.

But conservation areas and listed buildings still face tighter rules.

The industry has cautiously welcomed the changes, calling them a step forward—but for most households, it’s still a question of cost, not just convenience.