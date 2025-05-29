Royal Mail hits 7,000 EVs and pledges 1,800 more to lead green deliveries

Royal Mail has marked a major sustainability milestone with the unveiling of its 7,000th electric vehicle, maintaining its lead as the UK’s largest electric delivery fleet.

The van was introduced at South Lambeth Delivery Office by Lilian Greenwood, Minister for the Future of Roads.

To build on this progress, Royal Mail announced plans to invest in 1,800 additional electric vans over the next year.

Nearly half will be manufactured at the UK’s Stellantis plant in Ellesmere Port.

Electric vehicles are now in operation at almost a quarter of Royal Mail’s delivery offices. All are powered by 100% renewable electricity, with charging done on-site.

Alistair Cochrane, Chief Operating Officer at Royal Mail, said: “We’ve strengthened our position as the UK’s largest electric delivery fleet and our investment in 1,800 more zero-emission vans will help us maintain this in the future.”

Royal Mail has also begun trialling electric trucks in collaboration with Magtec and has committed to reaching Net-Zero by 2040.