Wales backs next-gen tidal turbine blades

The Welsh Government is backing a new project to develop the next generation of tidal stream turbine blades, with the potential to significantly improve efficiency and durability in the tidal energy sector.

The initiative brings together AMRC Cymru in Broughton, marine energy group Menter Mon and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult’s Welsh team.

Their goal is to enhance blade performance and support the wider growth of tidal energy technologies.

The partnership is one of five to receive a share of £1 million from the Welsh Government through the VInnovate programme.

This scheme is part of the Vanguard Initiative, which promotes innovation among European industrial regions, with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The project also includes collaboration with two Galician organisations—Magallanes Renovables, a marine renewable infrastructure manufacturer and D3 Applied Technologies, a specialist in aerodynamic and hydrodynamic design.

Andy Silcox, interim chief technology officer at AMRC, said: “Wales is already recognised as a trailblazer in the establishment of tidal energy sites and a hub for cutting-edge marine energy research, contributing its extensive knowledge and experience.”

He added the project would “lay the groundwork for a lasting collaboration, driving future innovations and projects in renewable energy to contribute to a more sustainable energy landscape.”

Wales secured more VInnovate 2024 projects than any other region. The government is now inviting SMEs and organisations to apply for 2025 funding.