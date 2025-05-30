Smart meter rollout has slight dip

The smart meter rollout has now surpassed 25.6 million installations, with more than 815,000 fitted so far this year, according to fresh data from ElectraLink.

April saw just more than 210,000 new meters installed—down slightly from March’s 213,000 but still six percent up on April last year.

The figures show a steady climb, with installation rates continuing to outpace the same period in 2024.

East England retained its top spot for the highest number of installations in April, notching up 25,000.

Southern England followed with 22,000, while the East Midlands clocked in 21,000.

Despite the small monthly dip, ElectraLink says the momentum behind the rollout is holding firm, suggesting energy firms are maintaining efforts to hit long-term targets.

Smart meters are seen as a key enabler in the shift to a smarter, more flexible energy system, giving households real-time insights into usage and helping suppliers balance demand.

With more than 25.6 million now installed since the rollout began, the push to reach every eligible home continues—but analysts say uptake will need to accelerate if the UK is to stay on track with net zero goals and modernise the grid at scale.

For now, the data shows progress—but not a surge.