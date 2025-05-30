The Dice Is Right! School kids make climate change board games

Schoolchildren from Selby CP Primary School have turned lessons on climate action into two brilliant board games, thanks to nearby Drax Power Station’s Community and Education team.

Year 4 pupils were tasked with designing games that promote energy-saving behaviours.

The two winning ideas were transformed into real, playable games by Yorkshire design agency GraphicAd, complete with 3D-printed pieces.

One winning entry, Save the World, uses tile cards where players collect money from good energy habits and lose out when landing on wasteful ones.

The second, Energy Ladder, is a twist on the classic snakes-and-ladders format—players move up or down based on their energy use choices, guided by a fun spinner.

Drax

Charlotte Foxton, Year 4 teacher, said: “We’re so proud of our students’ creativity. The finished games are fantastic and the children were overjoyed to see their ideas made real.”

Nick Robinson, Community & Education Manager at Drax, added: “These games are a brilliant way to get young people thinking about energy use. They’re not just fun—they teach vital life skills.”

The initiative is part of wider work to engage children with sustainability and inspire the next generation to take climate action.