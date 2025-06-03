EDF and Aukera sign PPA for solar-plus-storage project in Scotland

EDF has signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Aukera for the full output of the Benthead Solar Farm, a co-located solar and battery project in North Ayrshire, Scotland.

The project will combine 53.52MW of solar generation with a 31MW battery storage system, with commissioning targeted for 2026.

Under the agreement, EDF will offtake 100% of the renewable electricity generated and optimise the battery asset via its PowerShift platform.

The partnership marks the first collaboration between EDF and Aukera and highlights a growing trend toward hybrid energy projects that combine renewable generation with flexible storage.

The Benthead site secured a 15-year Contract for Difference (CfD) in Allocation Round 6 and is forecast to generate over 78.4GWh of electricity annually—enough to power more than 25,000 homes.

It is expected to prevent around 17,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year, supporting the UK’s transition to a low-carbon future.

Christopher Dalley, Director of Wholesale Market Services at EDF, said: “We are proud to partner with Aukera on this exciting project which reflects our shared vision of a cleaner, more flexible energy system.”

The project uses a shared 63MW grid connection between the solar farm and AC-coupled battery, enabling strategic control of exports to increase revenue and grid value.

The Benthead project is fully owned and financed by Aukera as part of its 250MW UK portfolio.