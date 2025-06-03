MPs launch inquiry into energy affordability as third of households face fuel poverty

The Energy Security and Net Zero (ESNZ) Committee will begin hearing oral evidence on Wednesday as part of a major new inquiry into the affordability of energy in the UK.

The inquiry aims to examine how Britain can ensure secure and affordable energy access for households, businesses and industry during the clean energy transition.

The first evidence session will focus on the rising energy costs faced by lower-income households.

More than a third of homes now spend more than 10% of their income on domestic energy, up sharply from one fifth in 2021, before the gas price crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

With contributions from charities including Age UK, National Energy Action and Fair By Design, the Committee will examine whether current support schemes like the Winter Fuel Payment and Warm Home Discount are fit for purpose.

It will also assess the case for a social tariff to help financially vulnerable consumers and explore how to support those in energy debt.

The inquiry comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Ofgem, the energy regulator, which has faced criticism over market failures and the collapse of multiple suppliers since 2021.

These failures have driven up costs for consumers through bailouts and levies added to bills.

Later in the session, the Committee will hear from energy market stakeholders including Regen, Uswitch and Energy UK. Discussions will cover potential reforms to the UK’s retail energy market and whether the current system – including the Energy Price Cap and standing charges – remains suitable.

The Committee has previously argued for lower policy costs on electricity to encourage the shift from gas to cleaner energy.

It is now expected to ask whether the way bills are structured could be redesigned to promote affordability and transparency.

The oral evidence marks the beginning of a broader inquiry into energy fairness during a period of rising bills and an urgent need for decarbonisation.