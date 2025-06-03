National Grid launches SF6-free substation to power data centre growth

National Grid has begun construction on a major new substation at Uxbridge Moor, Buckinghamshire, to support surging electricity demand from over a dozen new data centres.

The 400kV/132kV indoor gas-insulated substation will deliver 1.8GW of new capacity—equivalent to powering a mid-sized city—and marks the largest new substation on National Grid’s network by capacity.

The facility will be among the first in the UK to use gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) free of sulphur hexafluoride (SF6), a potent greenhouse gas.

By using an alternative insulating gas, National Grid is advancing its commitment to cut SF6 emissions from its network by 50% by 2030.

The indoor GIS design also shrinks the development footprint by 70%, helping minimise environmental impact.

“By using the latest SF6-free gas-insulated switchgear, we’re reducing the size of this crucial site by around 70%, and ensuring its technology is sustainable and resilient long into the future,” said Laura Mulcahy, project director at National Grid Electricity Transmission.

The £400 million investment will be delivered by Murphy, and includes underground cabling and links to the existing Iver 400kV site, which has reached capacity. Uxbridge Moor will become a key link in enabling growth in the data centre sector—supporting innovation, job creation and digital transformation.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks added: “Upgrades to the electricity network like this are at the heart of building the industries of our future and support our Plan for Change to deliver economic growth and skilled jobs across the UK.”

As part of its £35 billion network investment plan, National Grid continues to fast-track projects that reduce emissions while meeting increasing energy demand from clean power and high-tech sectors.