Scotland and coastal England lead in renewable energy capacity per home

New analysis by Uswitch has revealed that Moray tops the UK for renewable energy capacity per household, with 47.4 megawatts (MW) per 1,000 homes.

The data shows how local geography, infrastructure investment and supportive policy are shaping Britain’s clean energy map.

Scottish authorities dominate onshore wind rankings, with Highland, Dumfries and Galloway, and South Ayrshire all in the top five for wind capacity per household. Meanwhile, England’s coastal regions are powering ahead in offshore wind.

North East Lincolnshire stands out, leading the UK in offshore capacity per household (40.4 MW), thanks to large-scale projects such as Hornsea One and Two—currently the world’s largest offshore wind farms.

The report also highlights significant regional growth. North East Lincolnshire has seen a 1,017% rise in renewable capacity since 2018, followed closely by Boston (985%) and East Lothian (734%).

Urban areas like Hammersmith and Fulham, Sutton and Barnet also saw marked increases, signalling that both rural and metropolitan regions are scaling up renewables.

Overall, offshore wind grew by 80% between 2018 and 2023, cementing its place as the fastest-expanding clean energy source.

Solar photovoltaics also continue to advance steadily, with East Cambridgeshire and South Cambridgeshire leading in household capacity.

The findings underscore the importance of a diversified clean energy mix and show how local leadership can contribute to national carbon reduction goals.