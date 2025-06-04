Sizewell A turbine hall demolished in major milestone

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) has welcomed the completion of Sizewell A’s turbine hall demolition, marking a significant milestone in the site’s decommissioning.

The 18-month project saw the full removal of the hall, once a landmark feature on the Suffolk coast since the 1960s.

The work was carried out using modern demolition methods that cut both time and cost compared to traditional approaches.

ONR worked closely with Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS), adopting an enabling regulatory approach while maintaining independent safety oversight.

This collaboration allowed NRS to progress efficiently with the work, including the controlled use of 700kg of explosives—the largest ever on a British nuclear site—to bring down four reinforced turbine bases.

High-reach cranes and excavators followed to remove the structure. In total, 11,000 tonnes of metal, 17,000 tonnes of concrete and 35 miles of cabling were removed.

Most materials will be recycled, with funds offsetting future decommissioning.

Andrew Bull, ONR’s Site Inspector, said: “This project shows how modern methods, supported by enabling regulation, can safely accelerate decommissioning.”

Alan Walker, Site Director at Sizewell A, added: “This was no routine job. Thanks to teamwork and innovation, we’ve delivered a complex demolition safely and efficiently.”

The cleared land will be restored for reuse as Sizewell A continues its journey toward full site clearance by 2077.