Age UK wants swift action on Winter Fuel Payment changes

Age UK has responded cautiously to assurances from the Chancellor that more pensioners will receive a Winter Fuel Payment this winter.

The charity, which has campaigned on the issue, said it was encouraged by the decision but stressed that urgent action is needed now, to protect vulnerable older people before the cold weather returns.

Caroline Abrahams CBE, Director at Age UK, said: “We are encouraged by the Chancellor’s words, but will wait to see the detail, which needs to be published very soon if changes are to be made in time for this winter, something that is absolutely crucial if we’re to protect the pensioners at greatest risk.”

The charity raised concerns last year after government policy changes led to around 2.5 million older people losing access to the Winter Fuel Payment.

Many of these individuals were already struggling with rising living costs and higher energy bills.

“At Age UK we have consistently said that our biggest worry about the Government’s policy is that it resulted in about 2.5 million older people losing their Winter Fuel Payment when they couldn’t afford to do so,” said Abrahams.

She warned that last winter saw pensioners avoiding heating due to cost fears.

“We saw the results in the winter just gone, with many pensioners on low and modest incomes not even trying to keep their homes sufficiently warm, for fear of running up a sky high bill.

“We must avoid a repeat this year and if the Government is to reform its policy in a way that achieves this, we will be both pleased and relieved.”