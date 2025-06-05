TotalEnergies acquires major solar and battery project from Low Carbon

TotalEnergies has announced the acquisition of a significant renewable energy portfolio from Low Carbon, comprising 350 MW of solar projects and 85 MW of battery storage across southern England.

The deal strengthens TotalEnergies’ position in the clean energy market and supports national net zero goals.

The pipeline includes eight solar projects and two battery energy storage sites. These are at an advanced stage of development, with commissioning targeted by 2028.

Once operational, the projects are expected to produce 350 GWh of electricity annually – enough to power around 100,000 UK homes.

Olivier Jouny, senior vice president for renewables at TotalEnergies, said: “The acquisition of these solar and battery projects located in the south of England will complement our integrated electricity portfolio in the UK, which includes 1.1 GW of gross installed offshore wind, 1.3 GW of gross combined cycle gas turbine, and more than 600 MW of solar projects under development.”

The acquisition aligns with TotalEnergies’ broader strategy of expanding its renewable energy footprint in the UK and globally.

It also contributes to the government’s Clean Power 2030 ambitions.