NGOs warn EU climate targets at risk without urgent action on national energy plans

A new NGO assessment warns that despite recent European Commission optimism, many Member States’ National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs) remain insufficient to deliver on the EU’s 2030 climate targets.

The report, released by CAN Europe and partners, highlights serious gaps in policy ambition, financing, and implementation.

While the Commission claims the final NECPs have “significantly closed the gap” to EU targets, the analysis concludes that progress on paper is not enough.

“The targets are within reach—but with only five years left, implementation must become the top priority,” said CAN Europe’s Brigitta Bozso.

“Plans alone won’t reduce emissions or reap the benefits of the energy transition.”

The report assessed 16 NECPs and found that only half include policy scenarios aligned with required emission reductions in key sectors like transport, buildings and agriculture.

Most also fail to meet energy efficiency contributions under the Energy Efficiency Directive, contributing to an EU-wide energy savings shortfall of 8.1%.

Few plans clearly link policy proposals to financial resources, raising concerns over whether funding will match ambition.

“It’s like setting a destination, but forgetting to plan the route,” Bozso added.

National case studies reflect varied challenges.

Germany lags particularly in transport, while Bulgaria and Czechia struggle with energy efficiency and fossil fuel subsidies.

NGOs say delays or vague promises in these plans risk undermining climate progress and delaying benefits such as cleaner air, affordable energy and job creation.

The next key milestone is the submission of national Social Climate Plans by the end of June, aimed at protecting vulnerable communities during the transition.