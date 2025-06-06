River restoration begins to tackle climate and nature crisis

A major river restoration project has begun in Northumberland, aiming to reconnect the River Breamish to its historic floodplain and restore vital habitats.

Led by the LIFE WADER nature recovery programme, in partnership with the Environment Agency, Tweed Forum, Natural England and Harehope Estate, the project will re-establish natural river processes to support biodiversity, improve water quality and help the region adapt to climate change.

The River Breamish, part of the River Till catchment, has been heavily modified over centuries for agriculture, leaving it disconnected from its floodplain and in an “unfavourable condition.”

It flows through one of England’s most ecologically significant landscapes, designated SSSI (sites of special scientific interest).

Works underway include excavation to return the river to a meandering path, embankment breaches, construction of woody dams, new wetland areas and silt traps – all designed to restore habitat and slow the flow of water during heavy rain.

These natural interventions will also increase resilience to flooding and drought.

“Sadly UK rivers are in crisis – with only 14% nationally in good ecological health,” said Liz Humphreys, LIFE WADER Project Manager. “By taking our cues from nature we can restore natural processes and habitats and bring the river ecosystem back into a state of balance.”

The £5.8m LIFE WADER project, co-funded by the EU, will run until 2026 and aims to restore 49,000 hectares of freshwater and marine habitat.