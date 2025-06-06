Turbine upgrades to boost efficiency and cut emissions at Grain power station

GE Vernova and Uniper have announced a major upgrade to three GT26 gas turbines at Uniper’s Grain power station in Kent, marking a significant step towards reducing carbon intensity and improving generation efficiency.

The upgrade, set to begin in 2026, is expected to increase power output while cutting CO₂ emissions per megawatt.

This follows a successful implementation of GE Vernova’s GT26 High Efficiency (HE) upgrade at Uniper’s Enfield plant in 2021.

The advanced upgrade combines innovations in additive manufacturing, material science, and combustion, drawing on lessons from GE Vernova’s F- and H-Class fleets.

“At Enfield, the modernisation improved performance and extended the maintenance interval,” said Bill Cliff, Uniper Power Station Manager.

“Investment in our assets to reduce their carbon intensity, increase capacity and maintain reliability for security of supply is key for both Grain and Enfield power stations.”

According to GE Vernova, the HE upgrade can deliver up to 55MW additional output per unit, improve baseload efficiency by 1.8%, and part-load efficiency by 1%, while extending maintenance intervals up to 32,000 hours.

This translates into significant fuel savings—up to $1 million per unit annually.

Uniper aims to become carbon neutral by 2040 and is focusing on flexible, dispatchable generation alongside renewable and low-carbon gas development.

The Grain upgrade represents a practical step in meeting these targets, while supporting the UK’s wider energy security and decarbonisation goals.