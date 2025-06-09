Tackle climate change? Sort out shipping!

As global leaders gather in Nice this week for the UN Ocean Conference, campaigners are demanding urgent action to tackle the climate impact of shipping – a major emitter left out of most national climate plans.

In a joint call to action, campaign groups Opportunity Green, Seas At Risk and Transport & Environment are urging countries to include international shipping emissions in their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement ahead of COP30 in Brazil.

Shipping accounts for around 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions and is almost entirely powered by fossil fuels.

Emissions are projected to rise up to 50% by 2050 if no action is taken. Yet only 25 countries included any mention of ocean transport mitigation in their last NDCs, and even fewer addressed international shipping.

“Shipping’s impact is mostly invisible but the damage is real,” said Anaïs Rios of Seas At Risk.

Each year, 10 billion tonnes of toxic waste is dumped into the sea from ships, which then feeds into our food chains. One of the most meaningful steps countries can take is to recognise shipping emissions in their NDCs.”

The campaigners argue that integrating shipping into climate plans would give governments the mandate to enforce emissions-cutting measures, speed up investment in zero-emission technology – and support ocean conservation goals.

The call follows progress at the International Maritime Organization, where draft plans were approved in March for a Net-Zero Framework that would penalise polluting fuels and generate revenue for green shipping.

But campaigners say the IMO’s measures fall short and must be reinforced by national and regional action.

Shipping is responsible for wide-reaching environmental damage beyond carbon. Oil spills, underwater noise, rising ocean acidification from scrubber use and the spread of invasive species are all worsening due to growing global trade.

Marine wildlife, including the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale, faces increasing threats from ship strikes.

Campaigners say including shipping in NDCs would help close the gap between words and action, giving the sector a clear path to decarbonise – and helping keep the world on track to limit warming to 1.5°C.