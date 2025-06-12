Civil society warns EU: Domestic cuts, not offsets, key to 2040 climate leadership

A coalition of 126 leading civil society groups, academics and businesses has called on EU leaders to deliver a bold 2040 climate target based on real emissions reductions at home — not on international carbon offsets.

In an open letter to Brussels policymakers, the signatories urged the EU to commit to a science-based domestic target of “at least net 90%” emissions reduction by 2040, rejecting any reliance on international credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

“The EU has the means, responsibility and legal obligation to deliver its climate targets through domestic action,” said Chiara Martinelli, Director at Climate Action Network Europe.

“Outsourcing emission reductions would weaken the EU’s economy, climate credibility, and diplomatic leadership.”

The European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change (ESABCC) and the European Commission’s own impact assessment both support a high domestic ambition.

Campaigners say leaning on carbon offsets would be a step backwards.

“Reckless reliance on international credits would weaken the EU’s 2040 climate target, contradict previous commitments and conflict with the science,” warned Sabine Frank, Executive Director at Carbon Market Watch.

“Using international carbon offsets to meet future climate targets risks repeating past mistakes.”

The letter outlines five key reasons for rejecting international credits in the 2040 target:

They weaken domestic ambition.

They come with environmental and human rights risks.

They offer no real substitute for genuine emissions cuts.

They don’t qualify as climate finance under the UNFCCC.

They carry high long-term financial costs.

Sven Harmeling, Head of Climate at CAN Europe, added: “Climate leadership means cutting emissions at home and successfully managing the energy and climate transition for the benefits of our societies.”

With critical decisions ahead, the coalition urges EU institutions to stand firm and invest in a sustainable future rooted in domestic action.