AI innovations shortlisted for £1 million prize to cut energy bills and carbon emissions

Ten pioneering UK-based AI projects have been selected as finalists for the second Manchester Prize, each offering cutting-edge solutions to cut energy bills and support the country’s transition to clean energy.

The finalists will compete for the £1 million grand prize to be awarded in spring 2026.

Backed by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and delivered by Challenge Works, the prize supports AI solutions that improve lives and drive net zero progress under the UK government’s Plan for Change.

Among the shortlisted innovations is EnergyWall, which uses AI to design radiator-style insulation panels that warm homes from the outside.

This could simplify heat pump installations in older properties and tackle issues like mould and condensation.

Another finalist, Kestrix, has developed AI-driven thermal drones to rapidly map neighbourhood-wide heat loss, offering a “Google Maps of heat loss” that allows councils to target retrofits efficiently and reduce household bills.

Peter Kyle, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, said: “AI is opening up transformative new ways to tackle climate change and support the UK’s ambition to become a clean energy superpower.”

Other finalists include Carbon Re, which applies AI to reduce emissions in cement production and Deep.Meta, which uses digital twin technology to decarbonise steelmaking.

Projects also target grid balancing, EV fleet optimisation, biofuel efficiency and recycling of solar panels.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband added: “Clean power is the economic opportunity of the 21st century and these projects will help households and businesses take advantage of lower bills, in a smarter and faster way than ever before.”

Each finalist receives £100,000 in seed funding, £60,000 in compute credits and expert support to help scale their innovations.

The winning project must demonstrate technical innovation and a clear path to deployment and impact by 2030.