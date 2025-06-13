First offshore carbon storage project step closer

Aquaterra Energy has won two landmark contracts for the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), the UK’s first permitted offshore carbon storage project.

The deals mark a major step in decarbonising heavy industry and advancing net zero goals.

The first contract involves re-abandoning two legacy wells using Aquaterra’s patent-pending Recoverable Abandonment Frame (RAF), ensuring long-term integrity for CO₂ storage.

The second covers seabed-to-surface well access services for drilling six new CO₂ injection wells, deploying Aquaterra’s CCS-ready high-pressure riser system.

George Morrison, CEO of Aquaterra Energy, said: “This is a milestone project for CCS in the UK. Our early recognition of the sector’s challenges has positioned us at the forefront of this pioneering initiative.”

The NEP will initially serve three carbon capture projects in Teesside, with first injections planned for 2028. It aims to store 4 million tonnes of CO₂ annually – a significant contribution towards the UK’s target of 20-30 million tonnes by 2030.

The project sets a global benchmark for offshore carbon storage, supporting sectors like steel and cement production in cutting emissions.