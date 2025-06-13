Policy reforms key to unlocking 24/7 clean energy for Asia Pacific

Regulatory reforms could enable Asia-Pacific (APAC) businesses to access round-the-clock clean power, cutting emissions and driving sustainable growth, according to a new report by the Global Renewables Alliance (GRA).

The report sets out a framework to help APAC economies—responsible for nearly 60% of global electricity demand growth over the next two decades—transition to fully decarbonised grids.

The report focuses on five key markets: South Korea, India, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam.

“The APAC region is the engine of global growth, but its success, security and sustainability depends on access to clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy,” said Bruce Douglas, CEO of the Global Renewables Alliance.

“Achieving 24/7 carbon-free energy in APAC is about building the renewables, grids and storage that businesses are demanding.”

The report outlines three strategic pillars for accelerating the shift to 24/7 clean electricity:

Policy and Market Reform: Introducing time-stamped Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), streamlining permitting processes, and enabling corporate clean energy matching in real-time. Grid Modernisation and Storage: Scaling long-duration energy storage and upgrading infrastructure to balance supply and demand as more variable renewables come online. Corporate Leadership: Driving demand for carbon-free power through innovative Power Purchase Agreements and data-driven procurement strategies.

With the right policy mix, the report concludes, APAC nations can meet growing corporate demand while delivering on decarbonisation targets.