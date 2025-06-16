Nosy neighbours look for green inspiration!

Nearly half of Brits want to live more sustainably – but many are holding back until their friends and neighbours take the lead!

New research from iChoosr reveals 47% of adults are keen to be more eco-conscious, yet unsure where to start.

And when it comes to action, peer pressure is key: 60% say they rely on friends, family or neighbours for recommendations, compared to just 28% who follow social media.

In fact, one in three are more likely to make a change if someone they trust goes first and over a quarter admit they feel more confident trying new things when doing so with others.

Whether it’s fitting solar panels or ditching the car for public transport, Brits are more likely to go green when those around them do too.

It’s a ripple effect could help accelerate the shift to renewables.

Here are the top eco actions people say they’d adopt – if someone close to them did it first:

Support recycling schemes Install solar panels Cut energy use at home Buy more second-hand items Use eco-friendly cleaning products Eat more plant-based meals Use less private transport Install a heat pump

Community power matters too.

Some 42% would get involved in local green projects and 25% want to work with neighbours to make their area more sustainable.

One in five are even up for joining community energy schemes.