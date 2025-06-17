Fintech farms ? Loans to go into low carbon agriculture projects

Loans to support low carbon agriculture are set to become more accessible following a new partnership between Lithuanian fintech company ConnectPay and sustainable finance platform InSoil.

The collaboration aims to simplify the investment process in green farming practices across Europe by embedding financial solutions directly into InSoil’s platform.

As climate change continues to threaten global ecosystems, agriculture remains one of the major contributors to environmental degradation.

The shift toward climate-neutral farming will require substantial investment – an estimated €28–35 billion in the EU during the first year alone.

InSoil enables individuals to invest in sustainable agriculture loans from as little as €100.

The platform’s broader goal is to eliminate 1 gigaton of CO₂ emissions by 2050 by supporting farmers to adopt environmentally friendly practices.

To enhance trust and reduce barriers for investors, InSoil has turned to ConnectPay, one of Lithuania’s largest banking-as-a-service (BaaS) providers.

“Fully integrated financial operations and a higher standard of security on our website will also make it easier for European investors to contribute to the sustainable development of agriculture,” said Laimonas Noreika, CEO and co-founder of InSoil.

The partnership is the first of its kind in Lithuania between a fintech firm and an agriculture-focused crowdfunding platform.

It is being rolled out under the European Crowdfunding Regulation, which is designed to standardise and strengthen the sector across EU markets.

With more than 14,000 investors and loans issued to 2,500 farms, InSoil currently operates in Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Bulgaria and Portugal, with plans to expand further.