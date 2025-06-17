Flood defences get shored up with £7bn

The Government is preparing to unveil the largest flooding investment programme in British history – a £7.9 billion ten-year pledge to shield homes, infrastructure and small businesses from increasingly extreme weather.

Announced ahead of a major Infrastructure Strategy this week, the scheme will deliver everything from cutting-edge flood barriers to natural solutions like wetland restoration, offering communities long-term protection and economic certainty.

The goal? Fewer flood-hit families, fewer insurance payouts and a faster bounce-back for small firms. Ministers say every £1 spent on flood defences prevents around £8 in damage – a saving that cascades across the NHS, emergency services and schools.

Protecting citizens is the first duty of any Government. Yet we inherited crumbling flood defences in their worst condition on record – exposing thousands of homes. Under the Plan for Change, this Government is taking urgent action with the largest flooding programme in our country’s history. Environment Secretary Steve Reed

The plan, part of the government’s wider Plan for Change, targets resilience not just in riverside towns but in key economic centres too. From Oxford and Portsmouth to Derby and Blackpool, the money will fund defences that keep businesses open and supply chains moving when storms hit.

The first three years of the programme – covering 2026 to 2029 – will see £4.2 billion allocated, including both capital spending and ongoing maintenance. That means repairing crumbling infrastructure as well as building new protections to modern standards.

Officials say this is more than just spending – it’s part of a smarter, more efficient approach to national infrastructure. The upcoming Infrastructure Strategy will prioritise projects that offer clear economic returns and practical benefits to communities. Flood resilience is front and centre.

Recognising that many local councils struggle to access complex funding schemes, the Government is also consulting on a new, simplified model for applying for flood defence grants.

The aim is to remove red tape and level the playing field so all regions – not just those with the most resources – can access critical protection.

The consultation is now open, and communities across the UK are being urged to have their say.