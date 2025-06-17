Green light for 52MW battery storage project in Oxfordshire

A major battery energy storage project in Oxfordshire has received planning approval, paving the way for smarter, greener energy use in the region.

Cherwell District Council has approved plans for a 52MW battery energy storage system (BESS) at Yarnton, to the east of the A44.

The scheme, submitted by Renewable Connections in November 2024, was officially consented on 13 June 2025, following ecological assessments.

The site spans approximately 1.5 hectares and is strategically positioned near key infrastructure, bordered by Woodstock Road, Green Lane and a railway line.

Once operational, the BESS will store energy from renewable sources and release it when demand peaks—helping balance the grid and improve energy resilience.

Michael Hughes, CEO of Renewable Connections, welcomed the approval: “This project will help to tackle the climate emergency in Oxfordshire by using smart technology to identify when to store or release energy. It supports a more stable and reliable energy network and brings us a step closer to a net zero future.”

The project is the 27th successful planning consent for Renewable Connections since 2021, highlighting the company’s growing footprint in the energy transition.

Battery energy storage is playing a key role in enabling renewable energy integration and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

According to government estimates, battery systems like the one approved in Yarnton could help save the UK energy system up to £40 billion in operating costs by 2050.