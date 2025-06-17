New book charts the history of power transmission in the Highlands

A new book, The Highland Grid, published by SSE Heritage, explores the untold story of electricity transmission in the north of Scotland over the past century.

Drawing from 100 years of archival material, including documents, press clippings and interviews with early engineers, the book reveals how the region built its own electricity infrastructure—separate from the national grid rolled out across the rest of Britain in the 1920s and 30s.

Instead, the North of Scotland Hydro-Electric Board pioneered a distinct network of lines and substations dubbed “the Highland Grid”, beginning with the 1930 transmission line from Rannoch to Abernethy.

These early lines powered remote hydro-electric schemes and extended electricity to cottages and crofts across the Highlands.

Written by former industry professional A.L. Young, the book captures dramatic accounts of workers overcoming fierce storms and rough terrain.

It profiles characters such as “tough guy Joe”, who manhandled 10-ton pylons solo and John Ritchie, who dug himself out of snow drifts 11 times during one notorious storm.

The book also addresses the environmental debates that have long accompanied transmission development.

Even in the 1930s, MP and novelist John Buchan voiced concerns about pylons’ visual impact—echoing modern controversies.

SSE’s Gregor Alexander said: “We’re investing heavily in Scotland’s grid today but it’s important to remember the remarkable journey that’s brought us here.”

Available for £20, The Highland Grid is on sale at Pitlochry Dam Visitor Centre and selected Waterstones stores.