Utilita coughs up £277K for Warm Homes breach

Energy supplier Utilita will pay £277,000 in compensation after failing to deliver the government’s Warm Home Discount to more than 4,000 customers on time.

The breach, confirmed in Ofgem’s latest Supplier Performance Report, was down to an internal processing error during the 2023–24 scheme year.

The Warm Home Discount offers £150 off energy bills to low-income households. It is paid automatically and managed by Ofgem on behalf of government.

Utilita, which supplies around 800,000 customers, missed the deadline for making payments to eligible households. The supplier has already paid £30,000 to customers and has now agreed to pay a further £247,000 to make things right.

Impacted customers will receive up to £150 each in extra compensation.

The Warm Home Discount is a lifeline for vulnerable energy consumers on low incomes. Even a short delay in making these payments can cause harm to vulnerable customers, so it’s vital that suppliers make these payments on time and without hassle.” Cathryn Scott, Ofgem Director of Market Oversight

Ofgem says Utilita has launched an audit of its internal processes and is completing an independent review to stop this happening again.

The regulator will continue to monitor compliance across all suppliers.

The performance report also reveals that Ofgem secured nearly £762,000 in redress payments from suppliers across the board for non-compliance with Warm Home Discount rules during the same scheme year.

That includes both direct customer compensation and contributions to the Voluntary Redress Fund, which supports vulnerable consumers.

The message from the regulator is clear – suppliers must meet their obligations and delays in supporting vulnerable households won’t be tolerated.