Around 70 abandoned bikes at Hull Paragon station have been saved from landfill and given a new lease of life, thanks to a collaboration between TransPennine Express (TPE) and Hull-based charity R-evolution.

The train operator collected the unused bicycles over the past six months from the station and its cycle hub.

Instead of disposing of them as waste, they handed them to R-evolution, a social enterprise that refurbishes old bikes to benefit the local community.

In total, more than 800kg of material has been diverted from landfill.

Steve Gilder, Environment Delivery Lead for TPE, said: “We are really proud to support R-evolution in their work promoting active travel and social inclusion. This initiative is a win-win – we’re improving our recycling efforts, keeping our station tidy and supporting people across the region with access to bikes to use them.”

R-evolution refurbishes donated bikes through training schemes for volunteers and those working toward cycle mechanic qualifications. “These opportunities support a wide range of outcomes—from improving employability and building confidence to boosting mental health and encouraging social connection,” said a spokesperson for the charity.

Refurbished bikes are used in community Bike Library events, sold at low cost to support the charity’s outreach, or donated to help people attend interviews or access work.

“It’s a circular model—what starts as waste becomes a pathway to opportunity,” the spokesperson added. “We’re incredibly grateful to TransPennine Express for this generous donation.”