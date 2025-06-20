EU renewable ethanol hits 79% GHG savings

Renewable ethanol produced by ePURE members and other EU facilities, achieved an average greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction of 79% compared to fossil fuels in 2024.

The figures, verified by auditing firm Copartner, underscore the strategic importance of European bioethanol in decarbonising road transport and supporting climate goals.

With many Europeans still driving petrol or hybrid vehicles, renewable ethanol offers an immediate and effective alternative to fossil fuels—making a significant contribution to the EU’s efforts to reduce transport emissions.

“Once again, ethanol’s sustainability credentials are confirmed by this new GHG savings certification,” said David Carpintero, Director General of ePURE.

“At a time of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, the strategic importance of European bioethanol refineries is greater than ever.”

In addition to delivering strong carbon savings, EU ethanol biorefineries continue to produce more food and feed than fuel.

In 2024, the sector delivered 6.9 million tonnes of food and feed co-products and captured 1.5 million tonnes of biogenic CO₂—further enhancing their value to EU food security and carbon offset strategies.

Image: Shutterstock

“By converting multipurpose crops grown by European farmers into food, feed, renewable fuel and biogenic CO₂, ethanol biorefineries help achieve EU goals for food security, energy independence, climate change mitigation and industrial and agricultural autonomy,” Carpintero added.

ePURE’s members operate approximately 50 ethanol refineries across the EU and UK, representing around 85% of the bloc’s total renewable ethanol production.

These facilities continue to play a vital role in reducing emissions, promoting energy security and supporting European agriculture.

As policymakers debate the future of sustainable mobility, the sector’s record performance strengthens the case for keeping renewable ethanol at the heart of the EU’s decarbonisation strategy.