Is your smart device on the FBI’s most wanted list?

The FBI has issued a stark warning that millions of smart devices in homes across the US may already be compromised and part of a vast cybercrime network known as BADBOX 2.0.

From streaming sticks and projectors to vehicle infotainment systems and digital picture frames, devices made mostly in China are being hijacked before they even reach your home.

Cyber criminals are sneaking malware onto these gadgets either during manufacturing or when users unknowingly install infected apps during setup.

Once connected to your Wi-Fi, these compromised devices join the BADBOX 2.0 botnet – a massive network of infected systems that can be used to mask criminal activity online.

Hackers then rent or sell access to your home network, allowing others to carry out fraud, data theft or worse, using your internet connection.

The FBI says many of these dodgy devices are sold under generic or unknown brands and often advertised as “unlocked” or capable of streaming free content.

If you’ve been asked to turn off Google Play Protect or sideload apps from sketchy marketplaces, your device could be at risk.

BADBOX first appeared in 2023 and was disrupted in 2024 but this second wave is more aggressive and far-reaching.

The FBI urges people to monitor their internet traffic, avoid downloading from unofficial app stores and keep all devices updated.

Key red flags include unexplained data spikes, Android devices that aren’t Play Protect certified and unusual traffic from smart home gadgets.

So if your streaming stick is acting up or your smart fridge is suddenly chatty online, it might not just be a glitch.

The FBI’s advice is simple – stay alert, patch regularly and don’t trust a deal that looks too good to be true.