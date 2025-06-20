Not quite Minister! MPs confused about net zero

New polling reveals deep confusion among MPs over the UK’s net zero goal, with the majority supporting the 2050 target but many failing to grasp its purpose.

The YouGov poll, commissioned by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) and Climate Barometer, shows 84% of MPs back the legal target to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

But only two-thirds understand that cutting emissions to net zero is essential to stop climate change – a basic conclusion of global scientific bodies.

Just 10% of MPs think reaching net zero isn’t necessary to halt climate change, yet a striking 24% either don’t believe it is essential or aren’t sure.

Among Conservative MPs, confusion is even more marked. Fewer than half (40%) support the target, despite it being introduced by a Conservative Prime Minister and backed by successive party leaders.

The current Conservative leadership has walked back its commitment, with polling showing 39% of Tory MPs now agreeing the 2050 target is “impossible”. Nearly a third said they disagreed or weren’t sure what to think.

Alasdair Johnstone, Political and Polling Lead at ECIU, said: “There’s still confusion among MPs over the fact that reaching net zero is essential for the world to stop climate change.”

The polling also suggests a major disconnect between MPs and the public on energy infrastructure.

While most MPs thought their constituents would oppose onshore wind or new solar farms, national polling shows the opposite – nearly 70% of people support onshore wind and more than 70% back solar.

Despite this, 40% of Conservative MPs said they would support a fracking site in their own constituencies, even though three-quarters believed their voters would be against it