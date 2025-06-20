‘Trailblazers’ scheme to support clean commercial transport pioneers

Aegis Energy has unveiled a new initiative to accelerate the decarbonisation of commercial transport.

The Aegis Trailblazers programme will support forward-thinking fleet operators with discounted EV charging, networking opportunities and direct input into the design of future Aegis clean energy hubs.

The scheme aims to recognise businesses leading the transition to zero-emission transport.

Perks include electric charging rates comparable to depot costs, bespoke decarbonisation advice, and early access to hub infrastructure and planning forums.

Wordsworth Excavations has been announced as the first official Trailblazer member. The South Yorkshire-based contractor has already integrated two electric HGVs into its fleet and is exploring further electrification options.

Kasia Chodurek, Director of Business Development at Aegis Energy, said: “The Aegis Trailblazers will recognise and support those leading the charge, while making it easier for others to begin their transition. Companies like Wordsworth Excavations are helping set the pace for sustainable logistics.”

Craig Lofthouse, Plant Manager at Wordsworth, added: “It’s refreshing to see Aegis Energy investing in clean refuelling hubs that meet our operational needs. The Trailblazer support will be vital as we expand our low-emission fleet.”