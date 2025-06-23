Clean energy plan sets out ‘superpower’ vision

The government has unveiled a sweeping 10-year strategy to turn the UK into a clean energy superpower, with a plan that blends climate action with industrial revival.

At its heart is a promise to create hundreds of thousands of skilled jobs, unlock tens of billions in private investment, and deliver more secure, affordable energy to British households and businesses.

The Clean Energy Industries Sector Plan, published alongside the new Industrial Strategy, outlines how clean power can be the engine of national renewal.

It sets out clear goals: doubling annual investment in the clean energy sector by 2035, building grid infrastructure at speed, and supporting a new generation of workers in high-skilled, well-paid roles across the country.

In his foreword, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband spells out the stakes. “There is now a route to more stable energy bills for households and businesses, as they increasingly go electric. We have also experienced the harsh repercussions of Britain’s over-reliance on fossil fuels,” he writes.

The plan covers everything from offshore wind and solar to carbon capture, heat pumps, fusion and the long-awaited grid upgrade.

It calls for a massive acceleration in grid investment, with an additional £10 billion a year in transmission spending between 2025 and 2030. It also promises reforms to the connection queue and faster planning decisions for new infrastructure.

Jobs bonanza

A key part of the plan is the creation of a new Clean Energy Workforce Strategy.

With more than 450,000 people already employed in low-carbon roles, the government wants to expand this significantly, with an emphasis on strong wages, trade union representation, and opportunities across every region.

The investment push will be led by Great British Energy, with a new £1 billion Clean Energy Supply Chain Fund and support from the £27.8 billion National Wealth Fund.

The goal is not just to build turbines or capture carbon — it’s to ensure UK-based supply chains and workers benefit as the world races to decarbonise.

Exports are also in focus. The strategy pledges to ramp up clean energy exports, open trade opportunities, and provide clear long-term market signals to attract global investment. The UK, the plan argues, is well positioned to become a global leader in green technology and infrastructure.

The government says the strategy will make clean power not only central to climate goals, but the foundation of industrial strength.

It reflects a post-crisis shift — shaped by the energy shock of the Ukraine war and the need for energy independence.

With delivery plans now being developed with industry, the strategy is pitched as a mission — not just a policy.

One that Labour claims backs British workers, retools the economy – and helps put an end to the instability of the fossil fuel era.