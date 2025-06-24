Construction underway on Scottish windfarm extensions powering 300,000 homes

ScottishPower Renewables is expanding Arecleoch and Kilgallioch windfarms to boost capacity and biodiversity benefits.

Construction has officially begun on the extensions to ScottishPower Renewables’ Arecleoch and Kilgallioch windfarms, increasing renewable energy capacity while delivering environmental and community enhancements.

The project will add 13 new turbines at Arecleoch in South Ayrshire and nine at Kilgallioch in Dumfries and Galloway.

The upgrade will raise combined generation to nearly 485MW, providing enough clean electricity to power more than 300,000 homes.

So far, local communities have received nearly £16 million in funding from both sites, with contributions expected to reach £31.4 million over the windfarms’ lifespans.

Ross Galbraith, Onshore Construction & Operations Director at ScottishPower Renewables, said: “Both Arecleoch and Kilgallioch windfarms have been integral to the renewable energy landscape in Scotland. We’re proud to invest £200 million to support the UK’s Clean Power 2030 plan and deliver long-term benefits to local communities, biodiversity and the supply chain.”

Environmental restoration is also a key part of the projects.

At Arecleoch, 34 hectares of previously forested peatland are being restored.

Kilgallioch’s extension includes 25 hectares of work within the Kirkcowan Flow Special Area of Conservation, improving natural hydrology and habitat resilience.