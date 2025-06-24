Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Editor’s PickEnergy SavingPolicyTop Stories

Energy price cut promise is vague and will benefit the few says ADE

Will businesses actually benefit from lower energy prices from Labour's industrial strategy?
24/06/2025 8:00 AM
0 0
0
0
Shares

The government’s new Industrial Strategy may outline steps to cut electricity costs – but it leaves too many businesses behind, according to the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE).

While ministers trumpeted support for eight high-growth sectors — including clean energy — ADE says the support announced only applies to a narrow slice of the economy and dodges big questions on funding.

From 2027, eligible firms will be exempt from green levies like the Renewables Obligation, Feed-in Tariffs and Capacity Market charges under the new British Industrial Competitiveness Scheme.

But who qualifies — and how it will be paid for — remains unclear.

Caroline Bragg, CEO at ADE was left unconvinced:

This strategy has set out some positive steps towards cutting electricity costs. Despite these steps, details on funding remain vague, a concern heightened by the recent Spending Review.

“Only a small number of select businesses will qualify, sidelining thousands of businesses who desperately need support in the face of rising energy bills – particularly those businesses outside the Government’s industrial clusters.

“Ministers need to wake up, we cannot build a secure, affordable, low-carbon energy system while actively discouraging all the businesses that use it from investing in their future.”

Other moves in the strategy include the launch of a Strategic Sites Accelerator to fast-track planning and grid connections for key industrial locations and a new Connections Accelerator Service to support major energy demand projects.

The strategy also aims to boost demand for large-scale heat pumps through heat networks.

But ADE warns that without a clear, funded plan for reducing industrial energy costs across all sectors, Labour risks missing its own 2030 clean power goals.

Copyright © 2025 Energy Live News LtdELN

Related Posts

© 2025 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2025 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.