Farmers told “Do look up” to avoid power line deaths

Agricultural workers are being warned to watch their aerial surroundings to prevent electrocution from overhead power lines.

Farming leaders and the Energy Networks Association (ENA) have joined forces to tackle fatal and life-changing accidents involving overhead power lines on farms.

On average, two farmers a year lose their lives due to accidental contact with power lines, incidents deemed entirely avoidable.

The NFU, NAAC, the Farm Safety Partnership and ENA have published a refreshed guide: Agriculture – Look Out, Look Up! to promote safer practices when working near power lines.

The free guide offers clear advice and visuals to help farmers plan spraying, harvesting, hedge-cutting, loading and other activities safely.

The resource also outlines updated emergency procedures, proper use of GPS and height-measuring tools and provides clarity on statutory clearance distances. The guidance will be widely shared through farming organisations.

Jamie Reeve, Deputy Director at ENA, said: “The UK’s grid is one of the safest in the world, but we must ensure those working near it know the risks. This guide is a practical tool to help avoid tragedy.”

NFU Deputy President David Exwood added: “Power lines are a common sight but must never be ignored. This guide supports safer working at critical times like harvest.”

The campaign is part of a wider effort to enhance farm safety across the UK.