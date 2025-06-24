Use it right… and AI can cut emissions

Artificial intelligence could cut global greenhouse gas emissions by up to 5.4 billion tonnes a year by 2035, almost the combined emissions of the US and India.

That’s according to a new study in npj Climate Action from the Grantham Research Institute and Systemiq.

The message?

AI could be one of the most powerful tools we’ve got in the race to net zero – but only if it’s used smartly and guided by public policy.

The research shows that AI can drive deep cuts in three big-emitting sectors: power, transport and food. Together they make up half the world’s emissions. AI won’t do it alone, but it can supercharge systems already in motion.

The world faces an unprecedented opportunity to leverage AI as a driver and catalyst to accelerate cuts in greenhouse gas emissions and the transition away from fossil fuels. However, leaving markets alone to determine the applications and governance of AI could prove to be risky.” Nicholas Stern, Chair of the Grantham Institute

In power, AI can improve the grid, make solar and wind more efficient and boost output by as much as 20%.

In food, it can help push alternative proteins into the mainstream, ramping up adoption to as much as 50%. That’s a big dent in emissions from livestock.

AI can also forecast extreme weather, improve early warning systems and help countries prepare for floods or wildfires before they hit. It’s already doing that in some places.

The authors say AI’s power lies in its ability to connect the dots – between systems, behaviours and technologies.

When deployed right, it can spark tipping points that drive cascading change across the economy.

But the risks are real.

Energy-hungry data centres, inequality in access and AI being used to fuel overconsumption all threaten to derail its climate potential.