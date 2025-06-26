Grangemouth’s green future backed by first-of-its-kind transition plan

Scotland’s flagship industrial hub is set to lead the country’s clean energy transformation, with the launch of the Grangemouth Industrial Just Transition Plan.

The plan sets out 21 key actions designed to attract investment, create skilled jobs and support a fair shift towards a low-carbon economy.

The strategy, developed in partnership with the Grangemouth Future Industry Board, industry, workers, community leaders, and government, is the first regional just transition plan of its kind.

It includes delivery of a £25 million Just Transition Fund to support existing businesses and attract new investment, a comprehensive industrial skills programme, and an industry-led decarbonisation and investment strategy.

A new Grangemouth Regulatory Hub will also be established to support more efficient, sustainable operations.

Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy Gillian Martin said: “As Scotland’s leading industrial cluster, Grangemouth has long played a vital role to our economy and bringing energy security to the country and it is only right that the area continues to help lead the way in our journey to clean, green energy.”

Forth Valley College Principal Kenny MacInnes added: “Our flagship £4 million Skills Transition Centre… will drive innovation in skills delivery, promote inclusive growth, and align closely with evolving industry needs.”

He also reaffirmed the College’s support for Petroineos employees following the refinery closure.

The plan aims to secure a sustainable future for the region’s economy while aligning with Scotland’s net zero goals.