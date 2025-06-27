Black Pool Mill in Wales has purest air in the UK

Bluestone National Park Resort in Wales has recorded the cleanest air quality ever measured in the UK, based on nine months of continuous data from its historic Black Pool Mill site.

The data, collected since June 2024, shows levels of PM2.5 particulate matter at just three micrograms per cubic meter — well below the legal limits set by both the Welsh and UK governments.

PM2.5 particles are among the most harmful to human health, often originating from vehicle emissions, industrial activity and aerosols.

The Black Pool Mill sits on the Bluestone estate, a car-free resort surrounded by ancient woodland on the banks of the River Cleddau.

Bluestone’s exceptionally low levels have been attributed to its unique environment, located within a coastal national park, far from industrial activity and urban pollution.

Professor Paul Lewis, Chief Scientific Officer at Health and Wellbeing 360 and Clean Air Programme Regional Champion for Wales, leads the data analysis.

He said: “Black Pool Mill is clearly way below [legal limits] with a mean average of just three micrograms per cubic meter… The wind blows in from the sea and isn’t picking up pollutants from human activities like other areas in the UK.”

Marten Lewis, director of sustainability at Bluestone, said: “We are delighted but not surprised to learn that our Black Pool Mill has cleaner air than the cleanest air being monitored by the UK government… We’re working with Professor Paul Lewis looking to further improve air quality across the resort.”