Designer EV charger deal for those willing to pay

A new partnership between premium EV charge point manufacturer Andersen and energy provider OVO, is giving drivers more stylish and sustainable ways to power their electric vehicles.

Customers can now purchase Andersen’s design-led A2, A3 and new Andersen Quartz charge points directly through OVO, combining ‘aesthetic customisation’ with cost-saving smart charging.

Andersen’s award-winning units offer hidden tethered cables, socketed configurations and an array of finishes—from sleek Midnight Black to bespoke wooden fronts with Cornish Cream sides. All units are installed by OVO-trained technicians and backed by a market-leading seven-year warranty.

Compatible with OVO’s Charge Anytime add-on, Andersen charge points enable smart charging for just 7p per kWh, at any time of day or night.

David Martell, Chief Executive of Andersen, said: “This collaboration means customers can now choose a charge point that complements their home while benefiting from the cost-saving advantages of OVO’s Charge Anytime add-on.”

OVO’s Director of EV, Alex Thwaites, added: “This is good news for EV drivers and is also part of our wider commitment to helping customers cut costs and carbon.”

Prices start at £1,199, including standard installation.