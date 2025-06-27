Electric diggers to tunnel underground S-Bahn project in Munich

Volvo CE’s electric loader tackles tunnelling challenges beneath the heart of historic Munich.

The Volvo L120 Electric wheel loader is playing a central role in one of Germany’s largest infrastructure projects—the construction of a new underground S-Bahn station beneath Munich.

Operated by ARGE Marienhof, a joint venture between Implenia and HOCHTIEF, the project requires precise tunnelling 44 metres below street level.

Due to fire risks in pressurised zones, only electric equipment is permitted.

The L120 Electric, Europe’s first production-ready wheel loader of its size, was customised for this job with reversing cameras, person detection and automatic fire extinguishing systems.

It operates in confined, high-pressure areas—conditions comparable to diving four metres underwater.

Volvo

Senior Site Manager Reinhold Boiger said: “Only electrically powered equipment may be used under these conditions. Any diesel machine would be an incalculable risk.”

Lowering the 20-ton machine through a narrow 26-metre shaft in Munich’s historic centre required meticulous planning.

Once underground, it transports excavated material efficiently and emission-free—no ventilation needed and runs up to eight hours on one charge.