GridBeyond launch first FTM battery trading in Japan

Tokyo, 26 June 2025. GridBeyond has officially commenced energy trading in Japan using a front-of-the-meter (FTM) battery asset. The announcement was made on June 24 during the Ireland Innovation Seminar hosted at the Embassy of Ireland in Tokyo, where GridBeyond presented alongside its local partner, PORT Inc.

Ahead of the announcement, PORT successfully brought online a 2 MW / 8 MWh grid-scale battery located in Gunma Prefecture. This asset marks GridBeyond’s first active trading project in Japan and serves as a launchpad for a broader portfolio of battery projects scheduled to go live between 2025 and 2028.

The event was also attended by Ireland’s Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke TD, who made the following remarks regarding the collaboration between the two companies:

“Ireland is a global-leading innovation hub, particularly in digital fields such as AI and energy tech. GridBeyond is one of our key companies, a leading example of an Irish advanced technology and sustainable business. The launch of this new initiative in Japan, a critical growth market for the Irish economy, in partnership with PORT, is a testament to the global value of Irish technology, and we are extremely proud of this work. I look forward to seeing both companies achieve further success in contributing to Japan’s decarbonization and energy optimization.”

PORT, whose mission is “Transforming social debt into future opportunities,” announced its entry into the FTM battery power plant sector in March. This move aligns with Japan’s 2050 carbon neutrality goal and the country’s accelerating adoption of renewable energy. Since then, PORT has been working closely with GridBeyond to optimise battery operations.

Commenting on the project launch, PORT’s President and CEO Hirofumi Kasuga said:

“This first trading milestone not only strengthens our business foundation but also marks a significant step toward large-scale battery deployment in Japan. Our collaboration with GridBeyond goes beyond a technical partnership—I believe it opens up new potential for the energy market as a whole. Together, we aim to expand installations and usage of energy storage systems, contributing to a more sustainable energy infrastructure.”

Atsushi Ito, Country Manager at GridBeyond GK (Japan entity), added:

“In addition to grid battery operations, we are rolling out strategies that support flexibility on both the supply and demand sides, such as CHP optimization, demand response using data centers, and AI-powered energy asset management. By leveraging our overseas expertise and adapting our services to Japan’s unique market structures and regulations, we aim to earn the trust of even more customers.”

GridBeyond remains committed to delivering flexibility services in Japan and accelerating efforts to support the country’s decarbonisation goals as a trusted long-term partner.