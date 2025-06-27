North London sets sights on zero waste future

North London Waste Authority (NLWA) has signed off a new Joint Waste Strategy aiming to slash waste and boost recycling across the capital’s northern boroughs by 2040.

The plan commits to cutting avoidable food and recyclable waste in half, doubling reuse rates at local centres and hitting a 50% household recycling rate – all while eliminating landfill use.

Spanning the next 15 years, the strategy marks a major step forward for sustainability in Barnet, Camden, Enfield, Hackney, Haringey, Islington and Waltham Forest.

It took three years to develop, shaped by the views of more than 5,000 residents across two rounds of public consultation.

“This is about creating a low-waste future for everyone in north London,” NLWA said. “We’re tackling the big environmental issues while ensuring our plans reflect the communities we serve.”

The strategy pledges to reduce the environmental impact of waste disposal, cut carbon emissions and promote circular economy principles.

The authoritEach of the seven boroughs must now approve the plan through their own councils. Barnet is already on board, with others expected to follow in the coming months.